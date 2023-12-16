SS Rajamouli buys first ticket of Salaar, poses with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. See pic

SS Rajamouli has bought the first ticket of Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire. Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, it is one of the most awaited films of the year. On Saturday, the makers of Salaar took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share a picture of Rajamouli holding the ticket at an event held in Hyderabad. (Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran says the scale of Salaar is so huge that 'it can even dwarf KGF 2’, compares it to Game Of Thrones) SS Rajamouli with the cast of Salaar.

Rajamouli buys first ticket of Salaar

In the picture posted by Homable Films, the makers of Salaar, SS Rajamouli was seen with the cast and crew of the film, which included director Prashanth Neel and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Homable Films said, "Legendary Director @ssrajamouli garu buys the first ticket for #SalaarCeaseFire in Nizam."

SS Rajamouli was seen smiling with the team of Salaar, dressed in a brown shirt. Prithviraj also smiled for the picture, looking handsome in a black shirt. Prabhas was seen standing next to him in a white V-neck shirt.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the picture, one fan wrote: "Eagerly waiting to watch Salaar in theatres!" Another said, "The unconditional love & respect of @ssrajamouli for #Prabhas is priceless." Prabhas starred as the titular character in Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali. "Waiting for this blockbuster Interview," said another fan.

Prithviraj talks about Salaar

Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Prithviraj opened up about Salaar and said,"Prashanth Neel (the director) narrated the story to me when he was shooting for KGF 2. Not only was I flattered that he imagined me as Varadha, but it’s also one of the best scripts I’ve read in a while. I took a leap of faith and I believe it paid off because Prashanth is the kind of director who will change the whole shot if he believes your input is valuable. He made me feel like a collaborator… it’s the most joyous part of the film for me."

Salaar will hit screens on December 22.

