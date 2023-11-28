Salaar director Prasanth Neel opens up on Prabhas-starrer: 'Audience should not expect another KGF'

Fans are waiting eagerly for Prabhas' upcoming release Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. In a new interview with Pinkvilla, director Prasanth Neel opened up about creating the world of the gangster drama and how it is different from his earlier films, KGF 1 and 2. He also confirmed that the trailer of Salaar will drop on December 1. (Also read: Prabhas' Salaar to release without delay amid box office clash with Dunki; trailer will be out by early December)

Prasanth talks about Salaar

Salaar director also praised star Prabhas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Prasanth said, “Salaar is a story of two friends, who become the biggest enemies. Friendship is the core emotion of Salaar. We are telling half the story in Salaar: Part One: Cease Fire. We are going to show this journey of friends over the course of two films. The audience will get a glimpse of the world that we have created in the Salaar Trailer, which drops on December 1."

How Salaar is different than KGF

The director further added how Salaar will be different from the KGF films. He said, "Both are different stories, different emotions with different style of story-telling. Audience should not expect another KGF from Salaar - Salaar is a world of its own, it has got its own emotion and characters. I hope people see Salaar for the story that it sets up. We have set the tone of Salaar from the first scene itself. Cinema is the most consumable story telling format in India today. All that we intend to do is a story with Salaar.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prasanth also praised leading star Prabhas and said that he has a unique combination of innocence and aggression, which is used very well in the film.

About Salaar

Salaar Part 1 brings together Prashanth Neel and Prabhas for the first time. It is backed by Hombale Films. It has an ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu.

Salaar will release on December 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu Kannada and Malayalam. It will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also has Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.