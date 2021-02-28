Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Salaar release date out: Prabhas to 'rebel worldwide' in April 2022
Salaar release date out: Prabhas to 'rebel worldwide' in April 2022

Salaar director Prashanth Neel announced the release date of the film, starring Prabhas in the titular role, on Twitter. The film will be out on April 14, 2022.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Prabhas in and as Salaar.

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel's upcoming underworld action thriller Salaar, featuring South star Prabhas, is set to release theatrically on April 14, 2022.

Billed as a "pan-India" project, Salaar is produced by Hombale Films.

Neel, known for helming the blockbuster action movie franchise KGF, took to Twitter and shared the film's poster with the release date. "Rebelling worldwide. #Salaar on April 14, 2022. We can't wait to celebrate with you all," the director wrote.

Keerthy Suresh’s dog Nyke overcomes fear like a boss, see video

Raashi Khanna calls nephew Neil 'the love and light of my life'. See pics

Lakshmi Manchu: Speaking your mind is picking a fight

Aishwarya Rai lookalike Aamna Imran reveals a secret Indian connection; says Pakistani filmmakers are approaching her

The film will see the Baahubali star play a "violent character". When the project was announced in December last year, Prabhas had called Salaar a territory unexplored.

"This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," the 41-year-old actor had said.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas will also be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana Adipurush and romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, Radhe Shyam is set to release on July 30, this year.

