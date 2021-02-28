IND USA
Aishwarya Rai look-alike Aamna Imran talks about the rise in popularity, her India connection and more.
Aishwarya Rai look-alike Aamna Imran talks about the rise in popularity, her India connection and more.
Aishwarya Rai lookalike Aamna Imran reveals a secret Indian connection; says Pakistani filmmakers are approaching her

  • Aamna Imran, dubbed as Aishwarya Rai's doppelgänger, took the internet by storm this weekend with her uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood actor. The Pakistani social media influencer has revealed that she has an Indian connect.
By Dishya Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:07 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans were left stunned when photos of the actor's lookalike took the internet by storm. Pakistani influencer Aamna Imran, dubbed as Aishwarya's latest doppelgänger, bears a striking resemblance to the Bollywood star. The uncanny similarities have led to Aamna receiving overnight fame, with her followers increasing from 2,000 at the start of the weekend to almost touching 15,000 followers at the time of reporting.

While Aishwarya might be her current connection to India, Aamna revealed that she has a history with India. "My father is Pakistani, whereas his parents are Indian. My mother and her parents are from Afghanistan. I speak English and Urdu (fluent), basic Persian and comprehend Punjabi," she said.

Although her features are the talk of the town, Aamna revealed she is a medical professional in the US. "I am educated and work as a travelling medical professional within America covering dialysis clinics. I have three siblings in the medical profession. I love spending time with my family (especially my parents), travelling to big cities, tasting ethnic foods, appreciating art, reading thriller books, and watching movies," she revealed.

On being compared to the former Miss World, Aamna said she is thrilled that people think she looks like Aishwarya. However, the compliment isn't new to her. She recalls being compared to Aishwarya through her growing up years. Aamna confessed she loves all of Aishwarya's movies but has a few favourites. "I like all of her movies, particularly Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Mohabbatein, and Umrao Jaan. She looks magnificent in every role she steps in," she said. Aamna confessed that if she could star in an Aishwarya movie, it would be Devdas. "Devdas is known for its elegance, and I would certainly want to star in it," she said.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt bathes in sunshine on Sunday but can you spot the cat in her new pic?

Her growing popularity is not only seeing a spike in fans but a few Pakistani filmmakers have come knocking on her door. "Yes, a couple (of offers) from Pakistan have (come) for now. I am confident and hopeful about my future opportunities," she confirmed. Although it is a sudden burst of fame, Aamna said she is enjoying every bit of it. "It has been an honour and pleasure feeling the love, kindness, and support from beautiful souls globally. Truly humbling," she said.

Aamna took India by storm just a few weeks after another Pakistani influencer, Dananeer Mobeen, dubbed as the 'pawri girl', has the internet talking. Channelling her inner 'pawri girl', Aamna concluded the chat by saying, “Yeh hum hain, yeh humari Aishwarya Rai hai, aur yeh humara interview ho raha hai!”

