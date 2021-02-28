IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt bathes in sunshine on Sunday but can you spot the cat in her new pic?
Alia Bhatt has shared a new photo on Instagram for her fans.
Alia Bhatt has shared a new photo on Instagram for her fans.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt bathes in sunshine on Sunday but can you spot the cat in her new pic?

  • Alia Bhatt has shared a sunshiny new picture on Instagram and she looks stunning as ever. Check it out and try to spot a cute little cat in the picture as well.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:34 PM IST

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a warm new picture on Instagram. It shows her soaking up the Sunday sun and flashing a big smile.

In the photo, Alia is seen wearing a yellow top and beautiful golden necklaces. Her face is partially hidden by the sleeve of her top. However, there is a small surprise for a keener eye. Can you spot the cat in her picture?

A tiny, cute drawing of a cat is seen on her right hand. The actor did not mention what the cat might mean but it seems to be a way for her to include her pet cats in her picture, however possible.

Even a few fans were left wondering what the cat could mean. "I love the little cat there," wrote one. "Oh there's a cat!," wrote another.

Alia recently released the teaser for her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The teaser was received with high praise from all quarters. From Alia's industry colleagues to her fans, all raved her performance in the movie. Thanking everyone for the positive response, Alia wrote on Instagram, "Aap sab ne Gangu ko itna pyaar diya uske liye THANK YOU! (thank you for all the love you gave to Gangu) #GangubaiKathiawadi."

Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter: "I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08"

Priyanka Chopra was full of praise. She wrote: "Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team. @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc."

Also read: Shaan hits back at troll who says he has lost his ability to sing

In the movie, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia plays a character based on the life of the madam of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura of the 1960s. A victim of circumstances, she rose to eminence over time to become one of the most feared and respected brothel owners.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt gangubai kathiawadi

Related Stories

Janhvi Kapoor was seen taking a look at the teaser during a photoshoot.
Janhvi Kapoor was seen taking a look at the teaser during a photoshoot.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor watches Alia Bhatt's Gangubai teaser, see her reaction

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:38 PM IST
In a video that has landed on the internet, Janhvi Kapoor is seen intently watching the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi. See her reaction here.
READ FULL STORY
The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday.
The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares Gangubai Kathiawadi scenes recreated by fans: 'Too good'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a number of fan-made videos, where they have recreated some scenes and dialogues from the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt has shared a new photo on Instagram for her fans.
Alia Bhatt has shared a new photo on Instagram for her fans.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt bathes in sunshine on Sunday but can you spot the cat in her new pic?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt has shared a sunshiny new picture on Instagram and she looks stunning as ever. Check it out and try to spot a cute little cat in the picture as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan spends Saturday night with her girlfriends.
Suhana Khan spends Saturday night with her girlfriends.
bollywood

Suhana Khan enjoys a goofy Saturday night with her girlfriends

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:30 PM IST
  • Suhana Khan spent her Saturday night with friends in New York. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of her whereabouts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yo Yo Honey Singh in Mumbai Saga's Shor Machega song.
Yo Yo Honey Singh in Mumbai Saga's Shor Machega song.
bollywood

Shor Machega: Mumbai Saga drops first song featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:55 PM IST
  • Days after the trailer was released, Mumbai Saga makers have dropped its first song, titled Shor Machega. Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala sing the latest Bollywood song.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra stars in We Can Be Heroes while Parineeti Chopra is the lead in The Girl on the Train.
Priyanka Chopra stars in We Can Be Heroes while Parineeti Chopra is the lead in The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Priyanka, Parineeti's movies rank in top 10 on Netflix US: 'Chopra domination'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's movies We Can Be Heroes and The Girl on the Train have made it to the top 10 most watched movies on Netflix in the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut's parents' Mumbai home which got a makeover from the actor.
Kangana Ranaut's parents' Mumbai home which got a makeover from the actor.
bollywood

Kangana gives parents' Mumbai home a makeover, shares before and after look

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of her brother and parents' Mumbai home which she transformed into a more lively place with the help of her new sister-in-law Ritu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu with Pavail Gulati in Dobaaraa.
Taapsee Pannu with Pavail Gulati in Dobaaraa.
bollywood

Taapsee reunites with Thappad's Pavail Gulati in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati are all set to work together again after their acclaimed film, Thappad. The two will be seen together in Dobaaraa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor head to Maldives for her cousin's wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. The actors were headed to the Maldives, where Shraddha's cousin Priyaank is tying the knot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Ranveer attends sister's birthday dinner, Kal Penn writes to Irrfan's son Babil

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:43 AM IST
From Ranveer Singh attending sister Ritika Bhavnani's birthday dinner to Irrfan Khan's The Namesake co-star Kal Penn writing to his son Babil, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new picture on Instagram.
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new picture on Instagram.
bollywood

Amitabh hints at getting a surgery for medical condition, leaves fans concerned

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has said he is undergoing a medical surgery. The actor took to his blog to talk about it, and left his fans a little concerned about his wellbeing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kal Penn played Irrfan Khan's son in The Namesake.
Kal Penn played Irrfan Khan's son in The Namesake.
bollywood

Babil left 'speechless' as Irrfan's Namesake co-star Kal Penn writes to him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:36 AM IST
  • Irrfan Khan's son Babil got a detailed message from the actor's The Namesake co-star Kal Penn who said that he wasn't sure how to get in touch with the family to share his love and gratitude.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Sara Ali Khan with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
bollywood

Sara snuggles with cousin Inaaya and internet can’t get over their cuteness

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:44 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan has shared a few adorable pictures with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (daughter of her aunt Soha Ali Khan) and the two have been called ‘cuteness queens’ by the internet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anju and Jagjit Bhavnani, Ranveer Singh and Ritika Bhavnani at a restaurant.
Anju and Jagjit Bhavnani, Ranveer Singh and Ritika Bhavnani at a restaurant.
bollywood

Ranveer joins family for a birthday celebration, did Deepika skip the gathering?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani celebrated her birthday on Saturday and the entire Bhavnani family came together to celebrate the occasion by stepping out for a family dinner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ameesha Patel's last film was 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.
Ameesha Patel's last film was 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.
bollywood

'Get a life', says Ameesha Patel, after being accused of defrauding businessman

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:14 AM IST
  • Actor Ameesha Patel took to her social media accounts on Saturday to seemingly address reports that she'd defrauded a businessman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been married since 2012.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been married since 2012.
bollywood

Genelia D’Souza once joked about Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘new girlfriend’ to sons

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Genelia D'Souza once teased sons Rahyl and Riaan about Riteish Deshmukh's 'new girlfriend'. She said that the boys got rather 'upset' with him over the joke.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Akshay Oberoi was seen in the web series Flesh in 2020.
Actor Akshay Oberoi was seen in the web series Flesh in 2020.
bollywood

Akshay Oberoi: Acting is not a sport or a game, you’re just competing with yourself and your last performance

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:44 AM IST
After spending over a decade in the film industry, actor Akshay Oberoi shares what stopped him from packing his bags and quitting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac