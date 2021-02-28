Alia Bhatt bathes in sunshine on Sunday but can you spot the cat in her new pic?
- Alia Bhatt has shared a sunshiny new picture on Instagram and she looks stunning as ever. Check it out and try to spot a cute little cat in the picture as well.
Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a warm new picture on Instagram. It shows her soaking up the Sunday sun and flashing a big smile.
In the photo, Alia is seen wearing a yellow top and beautiful golden necklaces. Her face is partially hidden by the sleeve of her top. However, there is a small surprise for a keener eye. Can you spot the cat in her picture?
A tiny, cute drawing of a cat is seen on her right hand. The actor did not mention what the cat might mean but it seems to be a way for her to include her pet cats in her picture, however possible.
Even a few fans were left wondering what the cat could mean. "I love the little cat there," wrote one. "Oh there's a cat!," wrote another.
Alia recently released the teaser for her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The teaser was received with high praise from all quarters. From Alia's industry colleagues to her fans, all raved her performance in the movie. Thanking everyone for the positive response, Alia wrote on Instagram, "Aap sab ne Gangu ko itna pyaar diya uske liye THANK YOU! (thank you for all the love you gave to Gangu) #GangubaiKathiawadi."
Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter: "I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08"
Priyanka Chopra was full of praise. She wrote: "Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team. @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc."
In the movie, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia plays a character based on the life of the madam of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura of the 1960s. A victim of circumstances, she rose to eminence over time to become one of the most feared and respected brothel owners.
