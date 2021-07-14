Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Samantha Akkineni begins shooting for Gunasekhar’s Shakuntalam, see pic
telugu cinema

Samantha Akkineni begins shooting for Gunasekhar’s Shakuntalam, see pic

Samantha Akkineni on Wednesday joined the sets of her Telugu film, Shakuntalam. The film will be directed by Gunasekhar, known for films like Rudhramadevi.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Samantha Akkineni was recently in The Family Man 2.

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who was recently seen in The Family Man 2, has joined the sets of upcoming Telugu period drama Shakuntalam. She took to Instagram to announce that she has resumed shoot for the project in Hyderabad.

Tipped to be a high budget film, the project is being directed Gunasekhar, who is best known for his epic period drama Rudhramadevi with Anushka Shetty.

Last year, speaking at the launch of the movie recently, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She’s also teaming up with Gunasekhar for the first time.

Samantha Akkineni shared a photo and wrote, "Work progress #Shaakuntalam. (sic)". She also shared a photo of a huge Lion statue, hinting at the the grand scale of the film.

Samantha Akkineni posted a picture from the sets of Shakuntalam.

Meanwhile, Samantha is on the verge of wrapping up the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

She is thrilled about her upcoming horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will mark the maiden collaboration of Ashwin Saravanan, best known for helming Maya and Game Over, and Samantha. The film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

Also read: Splitsvilla 10's Anmol Chaudhary on her pregnancy journey as single unmarried mom: 'Understood I was on my own'

Earlier this year, Samantha made her debut as television show host with a celebrity chat show called Sam Jam. She also hosted a few episodes of Telugu Bigg Boss when her father-in-law and actor Nagarjuna was unavailable due to his shooting schedules.

Last November, when the show was announced, Samantha took to twitter and wrote: “And you wonder why stars have big egos. Thank you Aha (sic).”

IND USA
