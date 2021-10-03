Samantha Akkineni changes name on social media after split with Naga Chaitanya

A day after announcing her split from husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni has changed her name on social media. After going by ‘S’ for a while, she changed it back to ‘Samantha’.

The actor, however, has still not gone back to her maiden name, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Incidentally, it was her social media name change that sparked rumours of her split with Naga Chaitanya in the first place.

Samantha's new Instagram name.

Samantha and Chaitanya confirmed they had split with notes on social media for their followers on Saturday. "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” she wrote in her post.

Later, Chaitanya's father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni also shared a message about them. "With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength,” he wrote.

Chaitanya and Samantha got married on October 7, 2017. There were also reports that she was looking to shift base to Mumbai from Hyderabad. On being asked about in during an Instagram Q&A session, she said, “I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very happily.”