Samantha Akkineni drops 'Akkineni' from her social media handles. What's the deal?

Samantha Akkineni, who recently played a Sri Lankan rebel in Family Man 2, has shared a new name on her social media handles. Dropping her surname Akkineni, she has changed her display name on Instagram and Twitter to simply 'S'.

However, her display name on her Facebook page still reads Samantha Akkineni. She’s yet to explain why she’s changed her name to S on her other social media pages.

Samantha has changed her name on Instagram.

Samantha, who is one of the leading actors in south Indian cinema, is married to actor Naga Chaitanya. He is the son of actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Samantha is riding high on the success of her web series debut The Family Man. She was seen with actor Manoj Bajpayee on the show, earning kudos from critics and audience for her intense performance. The actor had to execute elaborate action scenes for her role as Rajji, a woman who was ready to give her life for a cause she believed i

Samantha is currently shooting for upcoming Telugu period drama Shakuntalam, which is being directed by Gunasekhar. Last year, speaking at the launch of the movie, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She’s also teaming up with Gunasekhar for the first time.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar lashes out at trolls attacking his family: 'Never wrestle with a pig because you will get dirty'

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a photo and wrote, "Work progress #Shaakuntalam. (sic)". She also shared a photo of a huge lion statue, hinting at the grand scale of the film.

Samantha is awaiting the release of Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She is also very thrilled about her upcoming horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Acknowledging the project, she tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”