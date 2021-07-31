Farhan Akhtar lashes out at trolls attacking his family: 'Never wrestle with a pig because you will get dirty'

Farhan Akhtar has lashed out at trolls attacking his family. The actor has said that if people have a problem with him, they should address the issue directly with him instead of dragging his family into the picture.

The actor, who is the son of veteran lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar, is often seen tackling trolls on Twitter. Earlier this summer, Farhan Akhtar was seen responding to several trolls, including one who called him a 'VIP Brat' for using a drive-in vaccination facility.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Farhan said, "I don’t think anybody would be happy with their family being attacked on any kind of platform for any reason. At the end of the day, if you have any issues with me, right or wrong, the issue should end with me. I don’t feel it has to pass on to anybody else. I am here for you to be able to talk to. Also, I do feel that if there is any criticism that has to come your way, when it comes wrapped up in any kind of abuse, bigotry or prejudice, how can you take that seriously?”

“At the end of the day, a person revealing how hateful they are, it shows me how ugly they are. It tells me very little about me but a lot about them. If you want to have a conversation about something and discuss it and even maybe change my mind about something, I am more than happy for my thoughts to get changed if it's a respectable conversation. There’s a classic saying that ‘Never wrestle with a pig because you will get dirty but the pig loves it’(laughs) So that’s what it is," he added.

Farhan was last seen in Toofaan. He played a boxer in the film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. He starred alongside Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Hussain Dalal. Farhan will next appear in Ashutosh Gowariker's action film.