Samantha Akkineni reveals what she thinks in moments of ‘despair’ amid Naga Chaitanya split rumours

Samantha Akkineni has shared a powerful post amid rumours of her split with actor husband Naga Chaitanya. The actor, who was recently seen in hit OTT series Family Man 2, has now spoken about the wisdom imparted by her mother about truth and love.

The post read, “When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it – always." She shared it with the hashtag #MYMOMMASAID.

Samantha's post on Instagram Stories.

Samantha and Naga are yet to come together to clear the rumours. The former was conspicuously missing at Naga's recent success bash for his film, Love Story.

Rumours of their split were sparked when Samantha changed her name on Instagram from Samantha Akkineni to simply ‘S’. She had recently snapped at a reporter who asked her about the same.

On being asked about relocating to Mumbai during a Instagram Q&A session, she said, “I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very happily.”

The actor had also shared a video of her cycling session with friends and captioned it, “Riding in the rain with the best company.” She wrote with another post, “Unbreakable". She said that she had cycled 21 kilometres in one day and now aims to cycle 100 kilometres next.

Meanwhile, Naga had told Film Companion, “Initially, yes, it was a little painful (to see minute-by-minute coverage of his life). I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I've learned is that in today's age, news replaces news. Today there’s one news, tomorrow there’s another news, today’s news is forgotten. But in my grandfather’s time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you’re getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn’t stay in people’s minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me."