Samantha Akkineni says she’s ‘unbreakable’ amid Naga Chaitanya divorce rumours, spends time with ‘best company’

Samantha Akkineni on Monday shared a video of her cycling session with friends. In one of her captions, she wrote, “Unbreakable.” Samantha's post comes at a time when she is under scrutiny for her personal life. It has been rumoured in recent weeks that her marriage with Naga Chaitanya is on the rocks.

Samantha shared the video with the caption, “Riding in the rain with the best company.” On Instagram Stories, she reposted the video and said that she had ridden 21 kilometres in one day. She’d target 100 kilometres next, she wrote.

Rumours of a rift between Samantha and Chaitanya, who have been married since 2017, first began when she dropped his name from her social media handles, opting instead for a simple ‘S’. She then snapped at a reporter who asked her about the rumours while she was visiting a temple. “Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?” she said.

She was also not present at a recent dinner hosted by Chaitanya and his family for actor Aamir Khan, with whom he will appear in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

In a recent interview with Film Companion South, Chaitanya spoke about how intensely his personal life is covered in the news and said that he used to find it quite painful.

“Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I’ve learned is that in today’s age, news replaces news. Today there’s one news, tomorrow there’s another news, today’s news is forgotten. But in my grandfather’s time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you’re getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn’t stay in people’s minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me,” he said.