Samantha Prabhu refuses to take 200 crore alimony from Naga Chaitanya

It’s over for Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. The most-loved Telugu film industry couple released a joint statement on their respective social media handles confirming their split. Samantha wrote: “After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will alway hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us privacy we need to move on”.

Meanwhile, there are many reports that suggest that Samantha will be getting ₹50 crore as alimony from the divorce, which she has supposedly refused. According to a well-placed source, Samantha was offered over ₹200 crores as a part of the marriage settlement but she doesn’t even want a single penny for ending her relationship.

“Samantha, who is heartbroken and distraught, only needed love and companionship from this marriage and now that it is over, she doesn’t need anything else from it,” adds the source.

The couple’s love story began in 2010 after they worked together in Ye Maaya Chesave, following which they got engaged in January in 2017. They exchanged nuptials in Goa on October 7, 2017.

Recently, the rumours of their separation began when Samantha changed her name on her social media handles from Samantha Akkineni to the alphabet ‘S’, making her fans wondering about the sudden change. Besides that, her absence from the Love Story success bash, or her skipping dinner hosted by Chaitanya’s family for actor Aamir Khan, added fuel to the fire. Chaitanya is son of actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.

As per the insider, Samantha has turned her attention to her work to get over the personal trauma. “It’s not easy for Samantha to get up and go to work everyday. She is massively heartbroken. But she doesn’t want any project that she is associated with to suffer because of her personal life. She has always been a thorough professional and continues to be, putting up a brave front everyday,” adds the source.

Recently, Samantha took to Instagram to dismiss reports about her relocating to Mumbai, saying, “I don’t know where this rumour started… It is not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very happily”. Meanwhile, in an interview to Film Companion, Chaitanya has confessed that the scrutiny on his personal life is painful.