Samantha Ruth Prabhu asks all to show disappointment online in 'civilised way' weeks after trolling for separation post

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about social media and the reactions of social media users. In a new interview, she said that she expects people to 'express their disappointment' in a 'more civilised way'. She also opened up on doing two-heroine films.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's remark comes months after she announced her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. Shortly after they shared the news of their split, she had shared a message about the relentless ‘attack on (her) personally’. She had added that ‘a divorce in itself is an extremely painful process’.

In an interview with Elle India, Samantha said, “I don’t demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way.” She also spoke about her recent char dham yatra which she said was ‘everything (she) hoped it would be, and more’. She added that she feels God has given her ‘just the right amount of strength to continue’.

Samantha also spoke about working in two-heroine films and cited her experience of doing Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara. “I find it very amusing to see two-heroine films where the women never meet each other on the sets. In other people’s minds, two heroines in one film are always supposed to be in competition, tearing each other’s hair out, but Vignesh and Nayanthara kept their promise to me--My role is equal to Nayanthara’s and I’m in every scene with her. It was so liberating!” Vignesh is Nayanthara’s fiancé.

Samantha also highlighted the change in roles being offered to her. She said that she has 'always fought being typecast as the bubbly, cute girl-next-door, non-threatening persona'. She added that now every character that she is being offered 'seems to be different from the previous one'.

In October, Samantha and Chaitanya had issued statements on their respective social media accounts: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought, (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on Thanking you for your support." However, Samantha recently deleted the post from her social media platforms.

After the separation post, Samantha had also written, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

