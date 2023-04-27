Samantha Ruth Prabhu decks up as bride in new ad, talks about society's obsession with girls marrying at 'right age'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has featured in a new ad in which she has made a statement about women marrying at their own will, returning from work as per their timings and doing action in films. Sharing the ad, Samantha wrote, “Duniya kheechegi neeche, but you got to rise up baby! (the world will bring you down but you got to rise up baby).” Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pics from hospital visit, gym sessions after producer claims ‘her glamorous days are over’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from a new ad.

The video opens with Samantha sitting in a mandap as a bride in a beige lehenga and sporting hair bangs. But a wedding guest comments on how girls should marry at the right age. Walking with a Pepsi in her hand, Samantha says, “Time pe nahi, marzi se honi chahiye (not the right time but at her own will).”

In another segment, she is seen returning from work in a short skirt. The watchman reacts, “Kaunsa kaam raat ke 12 baje khatam hota hai (which job requires the employee to work till midnight)." In her response, Samantha says that it doesn't even end at midnight.

As Samantha is next seen on the sets of an action film, her co-star says that it's the hero, who does action in films. Shutting him down, Samantha goes on to shoot for her action scenes and says, “Par is film ki hero to main hu (but I am the hero of this film).” The ad ends with Samantha saying, “Sab ki sunoge to khud ki kab karoge (if you will listen to others, when will you do as per yourself).”

Samantha's Shaakuntalam co-star Dev Mohan reacted to the ad saying, “Woww”. Singer Epr Iyer wrote, “More power to you”. A fan wrote, “Killed it my girl”.

Samantha is currently shooting for her action web series, which will be the Indian version of Russo Brothers' Citadel. She has several action sequences in the show and was seen doing some serious action in her debut web show The Family Man 2 as well. She continues to work despite dealing with a health condition, Myositis. Over a period of several months, Samantha has also shut trolls multiple times for hateful comments made against her regarding her divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya among other topics.

