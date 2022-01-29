Samantha Ruth Prabhu exclaims ‘uff, so hot’ as Sanya Malhotra adds her own twist to Oo Antava. Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has lauded Sanya Malhotra as she performed her special song Oo Antava from Pushpa The Rise. Taking to Instagram, Sanya shared a video as she grooved to the track but with a twist.

In the video, Sanya Malhotra was dressed in casuals--a black top with matching trousers and white sneakers. She introduced her own effortless style as she performed Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song to Shazeb Sheikh's choreography. Sharing the clip, she added sparkles and dancing emojis.

She tagged Shazeb Sheikh and Tangerine Arts Studio and also added the hashtag Shazeb Sheikh Choreography.

Reacting to the post, Maria Goretti wrote, "Love love love it." Mrunal Thakur commented, "Damn girl." Moose Jattana said, "Always killing it." Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, "Uffffffff (fire emojis). So hot."

Earlier, singer Neha Kakkar, former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed and Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul had also performed to the song. Actors Swara Bhasker and Kriti Sanon have also lauded the song. Swara had tweeted, “I know I’m late to this party! But trippin’ on #OohAntava from the film #Pushpa... What a song, such a trippy composition! Loving an item number critiquing the objectification of women!!! And @Samanthaprabhu2 is (fire emojis) (sparkle emojis).”

The special dance number also features actor Allu Arjun, the lead star of Pushpa. Recently, choreographer Ganesh Acharya had shared a video on Instagram in which he taught Samantha and Allu Arjun the steps of the song. Samantha and Allu Arjun had started laughing after Ganesh shown them the steps. While Samantha walked around clapping her hands and laughing, Allu Arjun told Ganesh, "Timing."

Also Read | Neha Kakkar performs Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava on the beach, husband Rohanpreet Singh calls her 'hottie'. Watch

Samantha also told Ganesh, "Kamaal (wow) master." Sharing the clip, Ganesh captioned it, "Another hit with my favourite, spent the most fun time on set with these two @alluarjunonline @samantharuthprabhuoffl (smiling face with halo and hugging face emojis) #pushpa @vidhi.acharya @aryasukku."

