Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her muscles in new pic, says she's not 'so delicate' days after being called 'weak'

Days after being called 'weak' by a news portal, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu hit back with an epic response. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Samantha posted a picture of herself as she worked out inside the gym. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to mean comment about ‘losing her charm’ post illness)

In the photo, Samantha wore a pink and brown top as she showed off her muscles. The actor posed with one of her fists near her face and her elbow resting on a piece of equipment. Samantha seemingly smiled as she looked at the mirror in front of her.

Her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh smiled and clicked her picture. Samantha wrote, "Not so delicate (smiling face with horns emoji) @junais.shaikh88." She also added the hashtag--if I can you can.

Samantha's post comes a week after the news portal took to Twitter and shared her pictures from the trailer launch of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam and made a comment on her. The tweet read, "Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again."

Responding to it, Samantha wrote, "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow." Varun Dhawan had also defended Samantha and replied to the tweet. He wrote, “You don’t feel bad about anything you just care about clickbait feel bad for you son. Also glow is available in Instagram filters. Just meet Sam trust me she was glowing.”

Last year in November, Samantha took to Instagram and revealed that she has been suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called Myositis. She said that she is not at a life-threatening stage of the disease.

During the promotion of Yashoda, Samantha spoke about her health condition. “As I said in my post (Instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I felt that even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight,” Samantha had said.

Samantha will be seen in director Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam. The film revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan, respectively. It is set to hit theatres on February 17 in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

