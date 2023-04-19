Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts massive diamond necklace, shares pics of her red carpet look from Citadel premiere

Citadel's lead actors Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden have been travelling non-stop to promote their upcoming web series. After a premiere in Mumbai earlier this month, they were seen at the global premiere of Citadel, which was held in London on Tuesday. Joining them at the red carpet event was actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will soon be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the show's Indian version. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan twin in black at Citadel London premiere, join Priyanka Chopra for pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu came to slay at Citadel premiere in London.

On Wednesday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share photos of herself from the Citadel premiere. She posed in front of downtown London's stunning skyline in the pictures. In her caption, Samantha wrote, "For the global premiere of CITADEL. An evening to remember!!" Samantha wore a high-waisted fringed skirt and a matching ruffled crop top from fashion designer Victoria Beckham. She wore a statement necklace and matching earrings from Bvlgari for the event, and a chunky diamond bracelet.

Actor and social media personality Kusha Kapila commented on Samantha's post, "SLAYmanthaaa (fire emojis). Actor Mrunal Thakur commented, "Oh my God (heart emoji)." Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, "Stunner." One more commented read, "Samantha Royalty Prabhu."

Samantha has been on a busy schedule since the start of the year. Apart from filming for Citadel, she was busing promoting her recently released film Shaakuntalam. And her calendar isn’t set to slow: She is also working on her next film, the upcoming Telugu romantic drama Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's last film Shaakuntalam, which was released on April 14, failed to perform well at the box office. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a new picture from London, and quoted a line from the Bhagavad Gita. She captioned her post, “Karmanye vadhika raste Ma phaleshu kadachana Ma karma phala he tur bhuh Ma te sangotsva karmani (sic).” The translation reads, “You have the right to work only but never to its fruits. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction.”

