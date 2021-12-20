Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives shout-out to Allu Arjun’s ‘swag’ in Pushpa, says ‘impossible to look away’; he reacts

Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa has opened to phenomenal numbers at the box office. Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised the actor on Instagram for his performance in the film.

Calling it an appreciation post on Allu Arjun, Samantha wrote: “A performance that just keeps you hooked. Every second was. I am always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa. From the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG. Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly inspired.”

Arjun thanked Samantha for her heartfelt compliments. He wrote, “Thank you for your heartfelt compliments dear. Touched.”

Pushpa, which is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling, features Arjun in the role of a lorry driver cum smuggler. The film has been directed by Sukumar and it has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film also features Samantha's first-ever special item song number Oo Antava.

Despite mixed reviews, Pushpa has been received very well and has set the box-office on fire. Pushpa clashed with Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office and managed to hold its ground firmly.

Meanwhile, the makers of the movie have confirmed that the second part will be released in cinemas in December 2022. Titled, Pushpa: The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sunil among others in key roles.