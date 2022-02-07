Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes out for lunch with friends in Hyderabad, is all smiles as she poses for pics. See here

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu spent her weekend with her friends, Neerajaa Kona and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, as they went out for lunch in Hyderabad. Taking to Instagram, Neerajaa shared a glimpse of their Sunday as they had a scrumptious lunch and posed for pictures inside the restaurant Taro.

For her day out, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a rust coloured tank top and paired it with dark blue denims. She kept her hair loose and wore earrings. In one of the photos, Samantha posed with Neerajaa as they smiled for the lens. In another picture, the trio was seen posing for a selfie.

Neerajaa also gave glimpses of their dishes that included chocolate cake with popcorn and ice cream. Sharing the pictures, Neerajaa wrote, "(Sun emoji) day @samantharuthprabhuoffl@varusarathkumar."

Reacting to the post, Samantha wrote, "Woww can I please say it ?" Neerajaa replied, "@samantharuthprabhuoffl Yes you may. But I can say it too kada...wowww papa whatte wow you look … justttt (star eyes emoji)… ok." Samantha said, "@neeraja.kona perfect."

Earlier, Varalaxmi had shared a picture of Samantha and wrote, “Isn’t she lovely..?? Absolutely stunning…so gorgeous..BTW she’s buying me lunch for this post..@samantharuthprabhuoffl." Samantha wrote, sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, “Can’t read that last line..what was that again @varusarathkumar."

Varalaxmi shared pictures of Samantha.

The trio went to a Hyderabad restaurant.

Samantha shared a photo on her Instagram Stories.

Samantha recently returned from Switzerland where she went on a vacation with her best friend Shilpa Reddy. The actor shared several posts on Instagram from her holiday destination.

The actor was last seen in the special song Oo Antava, also featuring actor Allu Arjun, in Pushpa: The Rise. The film alsp stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa released in theatres on December 17, The film will have a sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which will also feature have Fahadh and Rashmika.

