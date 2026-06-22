Nandini Reddy says Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pregnancy comes at ‘beautiful’ time as Maa Inti Bangaaram grosses 43 crore

Director Nandini Reddy and his close friend, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, worked together for the third time in Maa Inti Bangaaram. But the duo has more than one reason to celebrate, as the film opened to strong box-office numbers and positive reviews. Even as many wondered if Samantha was pregnant after seeing a recent video of hers, Nandini spoke about the pregnancy.

Nandini Reddy says she's happy about success, Samantha's pregnancy

Maa Inti Bangaaram is Nandini Reddy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's third film together.

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To celebrate the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha wore a T-shirt with jeans, but all people could talk about was the tiny baby bump she seemed to sport. Given that the actor, or Raj haven't made an official announcement yet, many were left wondering. Nandini reportedly told Cine Express, “Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has become a success.” She also stated that it was a ‘conscious choice’ on Samantha’s part to attend the success meet that led to speculation. Samantha and Raj have yet to confirm the news.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s relationship

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{{^usCountry}} Samantha married actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after dating him on and off for a few years. The couple parted ways in 2021 and confirmed the news ahead of their October anniversary amid speculation that they had split. Raj was married to Shhyamali De, and it’s unknown when they parted ways. Samantha worked with Raj in The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). Last year, she began posting Raj's pictures on her social media before they tied the knot on December 1, 2025. While there were rumours they were dating, the wedding came as a surprise. They got married at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samantha married actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after dating him on and off for a few years. The couple parted ways in 2021 and confirmed the news ahead of their October anniversary amid speculation that they had split. Raj was married to Shhyamali De, and it’s unknown when they parted ways. Samantha worked with Raj in The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). Last year, she began posting Raj's pictures on her social media before they tied the knot on December 1, 2025. While there were rumours they were dating, the wedding came as a surprise. They got married at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Recent work {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Samantha took a break from films after she revealed her myositis, an autoimmune disorder, in 2022. After the 2000 film Jaanu, the Telugu remake of 96, she was only seen in a special number in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise in 2021. In 2022, she starred in the Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the Telugu film Yashoda. In 2023, her films Shaakunthalam and Kushi were released. After that, she produced the 2025 horror-comedy Subham, in which she had a cameo. Samantha also starred in Citadel in 2024. While she has yet to announce her upcoming films, she is working with Raj & DK in the Netflix series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samantha took a break from films after she revealed her myositis, an autoimmune disorder, in 2022. After the 2000 film Jaanu, the Telugu remake of 96, she was only seen in a special number in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise in 2021. In 2022, she starred in the Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the Telugu film Yashoda. In 2023, her films Shaakunthalam and Kushi were released. After that, she produced the 2025 horror-comedy Subham, in which she had a cameo. Samantha also starred in Citadel in 2024. While she has yet to announce her upcoming films, she is working with Raj & DK in the Netflix series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. {{/usCountry}}

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