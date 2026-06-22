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Nandini Reddy says Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pregnancy comes at ‘beautiful’ time as Maa Inti Bangaaram grosses 43 crore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru married in December 2025 and are expecting their first child. The actor recently starred in Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Jun 22, 2026 08:58 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Director Nandini Reddy and his close friend, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, worked together for the third time in Maa Inti Bangaaram. But the duo has more than one reason to celebrate, as the film opened to strong box-office numbers and positive reviews. Even as many wondered if Samantha was pregnant after seeing a recent video of hers, Nandini spoke about the pregnancy.

Nandini Reddy says she's happy about success, Samantha's pregnancy

Maa Inti Bangaaram is Nandini Reddy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's third film together.

To celebrate the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha wore a T-shirt with jeans, but all people could talk about was the tiny baby bump she seemed to sport. Given that the actor, or Raj haven't made an official announcement yet, many were left wondering. Nandini reportedly told Cine Express, “Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has become a success.” She also stated that it was a ‘conscious choice’ on Samantha’s part to attend the success meet that led to speculation. Samantha and Raj have yet to confirm the news.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s relationship

 
samantha ruth prabhu
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Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Nandini Reddy says Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pregnancy comes at ‘beautiful’ time as Maa Inti Bangaaram grosses 43 crore
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