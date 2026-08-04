How can a film like Maa Inti Bangaaram be shot in 54 days and make 100 crore? Producer Himank reveals 5 pointers

Maa Inti Bangaaram is one such film in recent times from Telugu cinema to prove that a female-led action film made on a modest budget can work wonders at the box office. Producer Himank Duvvuru reveals how such a film can be shot in 54 days and gross ₹100 crore at the box office, at a time when the Telugu film industry seems to struggle to stick to release schedules or deliver box-office returns as intended. While having a star like Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead, her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, and a creative like Raj Nidimoru running the show help, Himank reveals it’s more than just the optics.

Not going on sets till script is ready

Himank Duvvuru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru head Tralala Moving Pictures.

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Himank says that at the production house, Raj and the writers’ room are always working on penning new stories, with them already developing 5-6 stories in-house. “It’s a very structured process that’s largely missing in our industry,” explains the producer, adding, “We shot our first film, Subham, in 38 days and Maa Inti Bangaaram in 54. This only happened because we don’t go to set until we know exactly what we’re shooting. It’s not on the fly.”

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{{^usCountry}} While Himank acknowledges that there are always minor tweaks made on set, he says they go on floors with a 90% bound script. “We sit down and chart, okay, this is the number of days we need. We end up shooting more than the industry average that way. Raj and DK’s D2R Films in Mumbai shoot very fast, so having that experience helps. More or less, we already know how the edit is going to turn out,” he says. Questioning why anything is needed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Himank acknowledges that there are always minor tweaks made on set, he says they go on floors with a 90% bound script. “We sit down and chart, okay, this is the number of days we need. We end up shooting more than the industry average that way. Raj and DK’s D2R Films in Mumbai shoot very fast, so having that experience helps. More or less, we already know how the edit is going to turn out,” he says. Questioning why anything is needed {{/usCountry}}

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Himank reveals that at their production house, they don’t just question if something is crucial to the story; they also question if the manner in which it’s shot is necessary to the film. “Our team breaks it down, works closely with the direction team, and asks them questions. Why do you want to shoot this? Where do you need it to be done? It’s a healthy exercise to do it this way,” he says. Maa Inti Bangaaram was directed by Nandini Reddy.

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The producer also explains that the industry norm is for the direction team to break it down and tell the producers what they need, with little pushback. “They usually say, this is what we want. But we ask, why? Why can’t you do this? Can this location not be moved elsewhere? The production team gets very involved. Not creatively, but in ensuring that the set runs smoothly, also faster and quicker,” he adds.

Ensuring the actor stays busy on set

Maa Inti Bangaaram featured numerous actors, including Gulshan Devaiah, Sreemukhi, Gautami, Manjusha Mukkavilli, and others. Himank says part of their process was to ensure they planned schedules based on all actors’ availability for group scenes. Explaining why this was essential, he says, “I don’t want to shoot the same scene from another angle on a different day just because we don’t have one actor for a family scene.”

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One has also often heard horror stories of actors waiting all day on set in costume and makeup, only to be sent home with nothing shot. “We don’t do that. If the actor comes, they have to be busy. This way, we maximise the potential. I honestly believe it’s smoother this way, and the whole team runs on better understanding,” adds Himank. The producer also reveals that retaining a core team that works well together also saves time when shooting films.

Turning the tide with smart marketing

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Maa Inti Bangaaram was released at a time when exhibitors and distributors were sceptical that a female-led film, let alone an action film, would work at the box office. Himank says that only changed when they released the film’s teaser months in advance on purpose. “January is very early to release a teaser for a film with a May release date. But we knew something needed to be done to show people our potential,” he says.

Once the teaser was released, the producer says it was easier to get the theatrical, satellite, and digital ecosystems on board with the film. “The visuals spoke for themselves,” says Himank, adding, “It’s after the teaser came out that people became really positive about what we had to offer. We closed our main distributors by January, something unheard of for a film like this. Our OTT and satellite deals were closed by March,” he says.

Sticking to the release timeline

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Unlike most star-led films in Telugu cinema of late, Maa Inti Bangaaram was postponed only once, by a month, due to the IPL before its release in theatres in June. “A lot of times, by the end of it all, you are not ready with content. That creates doubt…sort of scepticism about so many delays. I mean, sometimes moving a release date works out okay. But you delay it five times, and people eventually lose interest,” he says.

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“This is why we were very keen on finishing the film on time. Like, if we had announced Summer 2026, we wanted it to be out then, no matter what. I believe that also really helps because there’s no doubt on the distributors' or exhibitors' side, as well as on the audience's side. They believe we know what we’re doing,” he rounds off.

Maa Inti Bangaaram is now streaming on JioHotstar.