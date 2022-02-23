Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi can't stop smiling as they recreate Titanic scene. Watch

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivn has shared a behind-the-scenes moment from his upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. In it, they pulled off a Titanic-inspired scene for promotional purpose.

Vignesh shared the video and wrote: “When I made Titanic with one Jack and two Roses (sic).”

In the video, both Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen walking towards the shooting area wearing black gowns like Kate Winslet's from the film. They can be seen having a good laugh as they get ready for the shot.

This is the first time both Nayanthara and Samantha have worked together. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi. Samantha took to her Instagram stories and shared the video. She also wrote: “Can’t believe we agreed to do this (sic).”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared Vignesh's video on Instagram.

In her latest Instagram post, Samantha posted a picture with Nayanthara from the sets of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. She captioned the post: “On 22.2.2022 special. To our special friendship #Nayanthara. She’s not on social media but she sends you her love(sic).”

Raashi Khanna replied to the post with the caption: “So cute” and a heart emoji. The teaser of the movie was released recently. It looks like a light-hearted comedy about a love triangle featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha.

In the film, Vijay and Samantha play characters named Rambo and Khatija, respectively. Nayanthara plays Kanmani. The project marks first collaboration between Vijay and Samantha as a pair. Even though both of them were part of the critically-acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, they didn’t have any scenes together.

The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and marks the reunion of Vignesh, Vijay and Nayanthara after their previous outing Naanum Rowdydhaan.

This will be Vignesh’s fourth outing as a director. He had recently directed a segment in Netflix’s Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal. Vignesh’s short in the anthology explored homosexual relationships and features Anjali, Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.

