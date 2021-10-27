Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts note for parents saving up for daughter's marriage, sets off for another trip

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a picture from the Hyderabad airport as she left for a new trip. In the photo, she was seen with her makeup artist Sadhna Singh and stylist Preetham Jukalker.

Samantha did not reveal the destination but said that she was ‘going to foreign’. Preetham also shared pictures from the flight but did not say where they were headed to. Samantha was seen in a white shirt and white shorts in the photo.

Samantha's post on Instagram.

She also reposted a message, which asked parents to invest in their daughter's education rather than save up for her wedding day. “Make your daughter so capable that you don't have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education and most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to,” the message read.

Samantha recently announced separation from actor-husband Naga Chaitanya. Preetham then spoke to a leading daily, refuting reports of an affair with Samantha. He said that he considered Samantha his sister and added that Chaitanya should have cleared the rumours about them too. “I’ve known Chaitanya for years. He too knows the kind of relationship that Samantha and I have. I feel that he could’ve spoken up and told people not to comment like that about Sam and me. Even if he had issued one statement, it would have made a lot of difference,” he had said.

This will be Samantha's second trip after her separation. She recently holidayed in Rishikesh with a friend. She shared photos and videos from her helicopter ride, a visit to the Beatles Ashram and more.

Samantha was last seen in the second season of Raj and DK's hit spy series, The Family Man. The show starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead while Samantha played the antagonist.