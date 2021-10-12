Naga Chaitanya returns to Twitter after Samantha Ruth Prabhu split announcement, supports Anubhavinchu Raja

Naga Chaitanya returned to Twitter a little over a week after he issued a statement about his split from wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor, on Monday, took to the social media platform to extend his support to the upcoming Telugu film Anubhavinchu Raja.

The film released its title track and Chaitanya shared the YouTube link to the song, along with his best wishes to the team. “Here’s the fun- filled massive mass title track of #AnubhavinchuRaja Good luck to the entire team !” he tweeted. Directed by Sreenu Gavireddy, Anubhavinchu Raja stars Raj Tarun. The film's teaser was previously launched by Ram Charan.

Chaitanya has been away from the spotlight since he and Samantha issued a statement about their separation, earlier this month.

“To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” the joint statement read. However, he did make a public appearance last week when he joined Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni at an event for their upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams rumours of affairs, abortions: 'A divorce in itself is extremely painful'

Rumours surrounding Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce had been doing the rounds for a while. Speaking with Film Companion last month, Chaitanya had said it was initially a ‘little painful’ to see minute-by-minute coverage of his life. However, he learned that news gets replaced fast in today's time.

“Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I've learned is that in today's age, news replaces news. Today there's one news, tomorrow there's another news, today's news is forgotten. But in my grandfather's time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you're getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn't stay in people's minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me,” he said.

ott:10