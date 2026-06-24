Samantha Ruth Prabhu glows as Raj Nidimoru plays with Chinmayi Sripaada, Rahul Ravindran's twins. See pics

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are riding high on the success of their recent release, Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film, directed by Nandini Reddy, has grossed ₹50 crore worldwide and has become Samantha’s highest-grossing solo hit. The couple recently celebrated the film’s success and her close friend Rahul Ravindran’s birthday.

Samantha can’t stop smiling as Raj plays with Chinmayi’s twins

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru celebrated Rahul Ravindran's birthday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rahul turned 45 on June 23, and he celebrated the special day with his family and loved ones. “And that’s how we celebrated Sammy Chitthi’s blockbuster and Appa’s birthday (heart emojis) #MaaIntiBangaram,” he wrote, posting pictures from his birthday on Instagram. The pictures show Chinmayi and Rahul’s twins, Driptah and Sharvas, playing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Some pictures show Samantha joining the twins in their fun. Others show her smiling broadly as Raj keeps the twins occupied at the table. While Chinmayi isn’t seen in the pictures, Nandini and Samantha’s Tralala Moving Pictures producer Himank Duvvuru can be seen joining the revelry. Samantha also posted a group picture they clicked at the celebrations, writing, “Happy happy birthday to our favourite. And judging by the number of people who adore you, everyone's favourite too. @rahulr_23.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some pictures show Samantha joining the twins in their fun. Others show her smiling broadly as Raj keeps the twins occupied at the table. While Chinmayi isn’t seen in the pictures, Nandini and Samantha’s Tralala Moving Pictures producer Himank Duvvuru can be seen joining the revelry. Samantha also posted a group picture they clicked at the celebrations, writing, “Happy happy birthday to our favourite. And judging by the number of people who adore you, everyone's favourite too. @rahulr_23.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru celebrated Rahul Ravindran's birthday.

{{^usCountry}} Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rahul Ravindran’s friendship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rahul Ravindran’s friendship {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Samantha and Rahul have been close friends for more than 15 years now. Their friendship began when they shot for Moscowin Kaveri in 2007. After acting in Jigra in 2024, Rahul revealed to HT that he was with his friend when he was asked to act in the film. “Samantha was with me when I got the call that I was finalised for Jigra. I asked her if I should do it, and she said, are you mad, of course you should. Sam has always been a huge admirer of Alia (Bhatt),” he said. Samantha has also been close to Chinmayi through the years.

Recent work

Rahul directed the Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty-starrer The Girlfriend in 2025. He also played an extended role in the film, apart from Sujeeth’s Pawan Kalyan-starrer They Call Him OG. Most recently, he played a cameo in Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s Sing Geetham. Samantha last starred in Shaakunthalam and Yashoda in 2023 and Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2024. Maa Inti Bangaaram was released in theatres on June 19 to positive reviews. Nandini recently spoke to Cinema Express about Samantha and said, “Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaram, has become a success.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON