Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to being asked if she'll be seen in a song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made a special appearance in a song in Pushpa: The Rise, has confirmed in an interview that she’s not part of the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule. In a recent interview, she clarified that she’s not doing any special dance number in Pushpa 2. Also read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to feature Samantha's Oo Antava?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava.

Pushpa 2 went on the floors last November. The second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the role of Srivalli.

In an interview with Gulte, Samantha was asked if she’s going to be part of Pushpa 2. She confirmed she won’t be part of the project. When the interviewer told Samantha that people loved her in Pushpa (2021), she interrupted him, and said, “No, that’s not happening if you’re asking me. I’m not doing any song before you get there.”

In Pushpa, Samantha featured in the song Oo Antava Mawa alongside Allu Arjun. The song was a chartbuster and fans went gaga over the chemistry between Samantha and Arjun in the song. The makers of Pushpa 2 last week released the first look poster. Allu Arjun was seen cross-dressed as a woman in the poster wearing make-up and almost looking like an avatar for goddess Kali.

In Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun popularised the catchphrase ‘Thaggedhe Le’. Last year, he went on to introduce the new catchphrase for the second part at an event. He said that he hopes that the excitement he has for the movie touches the fans as well.

At the event, he said, “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too.”

Originally shot in Telugu, the first part of Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

