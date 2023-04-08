Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to Instagram user who commented on her Hindi at Shaakuntalam event. Here's what she said

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was recently in Mumbai, has reacted to a fan who praised her for speaking Hindi well. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Samantha shared a video from her recent trip to Mumbai for the promotion of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The actor wore a cream blazer and pants for the event. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu confesses Shaakuntalam budget is 'quite high', says she is nervous)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke at an event in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Samantha was seen at a theatre in Juhu. As she got out of her car, she said, "Let's do this." The actor also smiled and folded her hands as she bowed her head at the audience. She also blew a kiss at her fans. Apart from Samantha, her Shaakuntalam co-star Dev Mohan and the team of the film were present at the promotional event.

Samantha spoke to the people in Hindi. She said, “Shaakuntalam trailer ko aap logo ne jaese support kiya hai aur ko pyaar diya hai uske liye bohut bohut shukriya. Mujhe umeed hai ki aap isi tarah mujhe aur Shaakuntalam ki team ko apne support denge aur is film ko sirf theatre mein jaake dekhenge (Thank you for giving love and support to Shaakuntalam trailer. I hope that you give similar support to me and the team of Shaakuntalam and you will watch the film only in theatres). Thank you so so much.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor captioned the post, "Thank you for the love Mumbai (white heart emoji)." Shriya Saran wrote, "Gorgeous." A fan commented, "Wow you spoke so clean and neat." Samantha replied, "Yay I did (grinning face with smiling eyes emoji)." Another person said, "That Hindi though." "Wow, that’s lovely Hindi," read a comment. An Instagram user said, "Omg your Hindi is superb."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke at an event in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu film Shaakuntalam, based on Kalidasa’s acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film is set to release in theatres on April 14. Billed as a whimsical tale, Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala (Samantha) and King Dushyant, played by Dev Mohan.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai recently, Samantha had spoken about her role in Shaakuntalam. As quoted by news agency PTI, she said, "I had first said no because I was doing The Family Man 2, in which I had a real role. Since childhood, Disney has been my favourite genre. Irrespective of whether I am happy or sad, I would watch Disney films. So, I did not have confidence that I could play Shakuntala, a princess, a symbol of perfection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I was scared. If you see, in the last three years, I have been taking on a lot of challenges. Then I spoke to the producer, Dil Raju, who had a lot of confidence (in me). I thought of taking it (up) as a challenge because it is my only chance to play a role that I dreamt of as a child," she added. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film is presented by Dil Raju via Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and is produced by Neelima Guna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.