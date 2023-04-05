Samantha Ruth Prabhu confesses Shaakuntalam budget is 'quite high', says she is nervous

Film actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has come down to Mumbai for the promotion of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. As the barrier between north and south films has been diminishing over the years, Samantha told ANI, "There's no wall between North and South films now. I don't want to engage in any debate over this. As an actor, it gives me immense pleasure that I can work in films across languages. Nowadays, audiences also watch movies from different languages." Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu denies talking about Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala dating rumours Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from Shaakuntalam,

Shaakuntalam is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Shakuntala was the wife of king Dushyant and the mother of emperor Bharata. The Pan-India mythological romantic drama will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Asked about the movie, Samantha said, "It's a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired from one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects."

Dev Mohan has been paired opposite Samantha. Expressing her feeling, she said, "I am excited as well as a bit nervous. The budget of the film is quite high. But I feel, audience will love the movie."

Samantha was recently seen in the sci-fi thriller film Yashoda which received positive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.

