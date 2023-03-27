Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to Twitter user who asked her to 'date someone'. Here's what the actor said

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, has reacted to a fan who asked her to date someone. Taking to Twitter, a fan recently posted an edited clip of Samantha talking on a show. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to trolls blaming her for rumours about ex-husband Naga Chaityana dating Shobhita Dhulipala)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a white saree for the Shaakuntalam trailer launch.

The person captioned it, "I know it's not my place to say, but plz date someone @Samanthaprabhu2." The actor responded, "Who will love me like you do (heart hands emoji)."

Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The duo announced their separation in October 2021. They issued statements on their respective social media accounts. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths,” Samantha had written.

She had also said, “We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Fans will see Samantha next in Shaakuntalam, scheduled to release on April 14. Directed by Gunasekhar, the mythological romantic drama also stars Dev Mohan in the lead role. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Samantha also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, which will hit the screens on September 1. The Telugu-language family entertainer is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

She also has the Indian adaptation of the international series Citadel in the pipeline alongside Varun Dhawan. The action-packed series has been created by Raj and DK. Earlier, Samantha had said about the series, as quoted by news agency ANI, “When Prime Video and Raj and DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is homecoming for me.”

She had also added, "The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO. I am also looking forward to be working with Varun for the first time, on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you're around him."

