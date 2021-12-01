Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her morning conversation with mother was about ‘putting back pieces differently’. See post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a glimpse of the messages she received from her mother Ninette Prabhu on Wednesday morning. Samantha, who announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya last month, revealed a quote her mother sent her on WhatsApp, in an Instagram Story.

Samantha hashtagged the post, “My momma said”, as she shared the quote sent by her mom: “You don’t know this new me; I put back my pieces differently.” Ninette also attached a personal note and wrote: “God bless you abundantly, my baby. ” She showered her daughter with kiss emojis along with red heart and rose emojis.

Screenshot of Samantha's Instagram story.

Earlier this month, Samantha revealed in a video that 2021 has been quite a difficult year for her. Asked to describe the year in one word, she told Film Companion that it has been ‘rough’. The video, shared on social media, was flooded with comments of support from her fans.

Speaking to Elle India recently, Samantha ‘encouraged’ people to be compassionate towards others despite differences in opinion and said, “I don’t demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way.” Her comments appeared to be in reference to the trolling she was subjected to following her separation from Chaitanya.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on October 2 after almost four years of marriage. In a joint statement, which she has now deleted from her feed, the former couple said that they “have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.” They had a destination wedding in 2017.

Some time after the separation announcement, Samantha deleted almost all her posts with Chaitanya on Instagram. Her upcoming list of films includes Arrangements of Love, Shaakuntalam, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Pushpa: The Rise, which will feature her first-ever dance number.

