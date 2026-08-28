Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she is enjoying her pregnancy phase, reveals she has already gained 11 kgs

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took a break from work after announcing her pregnancy. As she prepares to embrace motherhood, the actor did an AMA session on Instagram on Friday. Several fans asked her questions on her pregnancy while several others shared their experiences on motherhood. Samantha answered that she is looking forward to the journey too. (Also read: Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys dinner dates with husband Raj Nidimoru on babymoon; her baby bump steals hearts)

What Samantha shared

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Maa Inti Bangaaram.

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‘New mamas, how we doing?’ was the question on her AMA session. One fan replied, ‘Gaining weight.’ Samantha's response? “I feel ya. 11 kgs up already.” Another shared, ‘Sometimes I will start a sentence and I don’t even know where it's going- Mom brain'. “Can't wait,” replied Samantha. A second fan shared that she is feeding, burping, rocking and then repeating it all over again as a new mom. Samantha said, “That already sounds like a full-time job!”

Another replied, 'Motherhood is setting the bar higher for myself.' The actor said in response, “Love that for you! Didn't expect to feel this empowered by this whole thing. Thought I'd be mostly overwhelmed.” A fan asked, ‘Are you enjoying this phase?’ Samantha replied, “With all my heart.”

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Samantha via Instagram Stories.

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru

{{^usCountry}} Samantha recently shared pictures from her babymoon in Vietnam. The adorable holiday snaps have left fans gushing over her pregnancy glow and cute baby bump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samantha recently shared pictures from her babymoon in Vietnam. The adorable holiday snaps have left fans gushing over her pregnancy glow and cute baby bump. {{/usCountry}}

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Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De. The couple sparked dating rumours around 2023 after having previously worked together on The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). In 2025, Raj and Samantha made their relationship official at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore with a traditional yogic ceremony.

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The couple recently enjoyed the success of their film Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy. Samantha starred in and produced the film, while Raj served as its creator. The film grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film. After the film’s success, Samantha confirmed to the press that she was expecting her first child with Raj, leaving fans overjoyed. The actor has since been sharing glimpses of her motherhood journey with fans on social media.