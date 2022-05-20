Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares love for Kashmir where she is shooting Kushi: 'Heart smiles whenever I think about you'
telugu cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares love for Kashmir where she is shooting Kushi: 'Heart smiles whenever I think about you'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are currently shooting Kushi in Kashmir. Samantha has shared new pictures from the valley.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are currently filming for Kushi in Kashmir.
Published on May 20, 2022 12:23 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently in Kashmir for the shooting of her upcoming film Kushi, keeps expressing her love for the Valley through pictures on her Instagram account. In the latest, she shared a series of pictures from Sonamarg and wrote a sweet note for Kashmir. Also Read| Samantha shares Kushi poster, calls her new film with Vijay Deverakonda ‘an explosion of joy’

Samantha took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the pictures, and wrote, "Kashmir (white heart). I will always have this piece of my heart that smiles whenever I think about you." She credited the pictures to her hairdresser Rohit Bhatkar. The photographs showed a picturesque cottage nestled in the hills, the mountains, and a view of the blue sky from a kitchen window.

Another picture showed a herd of sheep, while one showed locals making sheermal (a type of bread). Local children smiled and posed for one of the pictures. Another showed some other children, one of whom held a handkerchief that read 'you love me.' There was also a stunning picture of the houseboats on a lake with sunset in the background of sunset. Fans showered love on the pictures, and referred to Kashmir as the "beauty of India." Singer Chinmayi Sripaada commented, "Stunning."

RELATED STORIES
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures from Kashmir.

Samantha had previously shared a picture of herself enjoying the scenery of Kashmir as she sat on a chair with an umbrella. She captioned it, "Solitude." The actor had arrived in Kashmir last month to start shooting for Shiva Nirvana's Kushi, which stars Vijay Deverakonda opposite her.

The film was tentatively titled VD11 and its name Kushi was revealed earlier this week along with a motion poster that showed Samantha and Vijay sitting together with their clothes tied together in gathbandan. The poster read, "The most complicated knot ever." A teaser of the film's title song was also released on Thursday.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 23 this year. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The project marks the second collaboration of Samantha and Vijay after Mahanati. It also marks Samantha's second collaboration with director Shiva Nirvana after Majili, in which she starred opposite her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

 

