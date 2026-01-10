Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in white as she makes her 1st public appearance after marriage with Raj Nidimoru
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru made their first public appearance post-marriage in Hyderabad, radiating happiness and elegance.
In their first public appearance since their marriage, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru exuded happiness and elegance in Hyderabad. The couple, who tied the knot recently, turned heads as they stepped out for an event where they couldn’t stop smiling for the cameras.
Sam and Raj step out for the first time as married couple
In a video that has surfaced online, Samantha looked absolutely radiant in a white saree, pairing it with minimal makeup and half-tied hair, letting her natural beauty shine through. She lit up the entire space with her infectious smile.
Raj, the director and writer known for his work in films like Go Goa Gone and the Family Man series, complemented her perfectly in a black t-shirt, pants, and a brown jacket. The couple’s effortless coordination in their outfits looked every bit the power couple they are.
The duo appeared comfortable and happy, and their chemistry was undeniable, especially with Samantha’s warmth and Raj’s calm demeanour. Fans couldn't help but be in awe of their connection, as the couple exuded both affection and confidence, marking a memorable moment in their journey together.
Sam and Raj's wedding
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in a private Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025. The intimate wedding, attended by close family and friends, marked a significant new chapter in their lives, as the couple had previously been married. The event followed months of speculation surrounding their relationship, which had been fueled by their collaborative work on The Family Man and various public appearances. Samantha also shared glimpses of their journey on Instagram, further fueling excitement among fans before they decided to get married.
The teaser trailer for Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy and created by Raj Nidimoru, has dropped, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a powerful new role. While not much is known about the plot, the teaser hints that the film will be a gripping action-packed family entertainer, blending intense drama with thrilling moments.
Sam and Raj's upcoming project
The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, and the duo has officially started shooting for the project. Maa Inti Bangaaram marks another exciting collaboration between Samantha and director Nandini Reddy, following their successful Oh! Baby. Produced by Raj Nidimoru, along with Samantha and Himank Duvvuru, the film promises to offer a fresh cinematic experience.
