Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in white as she makes her 1st public appearance after marriage with Raj Nidimoru

In their first public appearance since their marriage, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru exuded happiness and elegance in Hyderabad. The couple, who tied the knot recently, turned heads as they stepped out for an event where they couldn’t stop smiling for the cameras. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru made their first public appearance as a married couple in Hyderabad.

Sam and Raj step out for the first time as married couple In a video that has surfaced online, Samantha looked absolutely radiant in a white saree, pairing it with minimal makeup and half-tied hair, letting her natural beauty shine through. She lit up the entire space with her infectious smile.

Raj, the director and writer known for his work in films like Go Goa Gone and the Family Man series, complemented her perfectly in a black t-shirt, pants, and a brown jacket. The couple’s effortless coordination in their outfits looked every bit the power couple they are.

The duo appeared comfortable and happy, and their chemistry was undeniable, especially with Samantha’s warmth and Raj’s calm demeanour. Fans couldn't help but be in awe of their connection, as the couple exuded both affection and confidence, marking a memorable moment in their journey together.