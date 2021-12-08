Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes fans inside her home, shows morning light flooding living room

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a new picture on Instagram, giving a peek inside her home. The photo showed a view of her living room as morning light filtered in through the curtains.

Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, “The morning light.” In the picture, one can see her red and grey couch with multiple pillows laid out. The wall behind the couch is also grey and with a pattern. A colourful art hangs on it. Next to it is a large window, covered in golden-beige curtains.

A picture of Samantha's home.

In another post, she shared a photo of another piece of art in her house, painted by Iruvan Karunakaran. He reposted her picture on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Glad to see my painting at a phenomenal artist's place. Thank you so much Samantha Ruth Prabhu.”

Samantha lives in Hyderabad with her two dogs. She was rumoured to be considering moving to Mumbai full time, earlier this year. She, however, denied the reports. During an AMA session, a fan asked her: “Are you really moving to Mumbai?” Samantha replied, “I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very happily.”

The relocation reports cropped up amid rumours of her split with husband Naga Chaitanya. The couple soon confirmed that they were indeed separating. In October, they took to their respective Instagram pages to announce the split. "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” she wrote in her post.

On being asked what she expects from the coming year in a new interview with Film Companion, Samantha said, “With everything that has happened with my personal life in 2021, I really have no expectations. All my carefully laid plans have crumbled. I have no expectations, I am open to whatever the future has in store for me. I just know that I will give it my very best.”