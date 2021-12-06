Samantha Ruth Prabhu on split from Naga Chaitanya: ‘All my carefully laid plans have crumbled’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about getting mean comments after she and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation recently. She said that while she understands fans’ disappointment, the manner in which it was communicated should have been different.

On October 2, Samantha and Chaitanya shared in a joint statement that they were ending their nearly four-year-long marriage. A few days later, she slammed rumours of her affairs and abortions, vowing not to be broken by the personal attacks.

During an actors’ roundtable with Film Companion, Samantha said that she built her strength ‘over the years’. “When I hear what Sanya says, I remember myself being there. It was a while ago. I remember crumbling and being sad,” she said, making a reference to Sanya Malhotra’s earlier description of a scene from Pagglait, in which her character cries for the first time after the death of her husband.

Samantha expressed her gratitude for the love she gets on social media. She said that she likes to share her life with fans and understands that she is ‘inviting these people into (her) life’ when she does so. She added that they will be disappointed if her opinions and actions don’t align with their views. “Yes, they are going to troll and abuse you but then, disagreements happen even between friends and family, right?” she said, adding that while she did not ask for ‘unconditional acceptance’, the disapproval could have been communicated differently.

On being asked what she expects from the coming year, Samantha said, “With everything that has happened with my personal life in 2021, I really have no expectations. All my carefully laid plans have crumbled. I have no expectations, I am open to whatever the future has in store for me. I just know that I will give it my very best.”

Previously, Samantha said that she was ‘overwhelmed’ by her fans defending her against online attacks. “They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions,” she wrote.

“A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” she added.