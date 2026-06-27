Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram sequel officially announced; Raj Nidimoru makes big reveal: ‘Double the fun'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s grand return to the big screen with Maa Inti Bangaaram just hit another massive high note. The family drama is still drawing solid crowds to the theaters, officially cruising past the impressive ₹60 crore milestone at the global box office. But the biggest surprise came during a packed success meet in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, where the makers revealed that the journey is just getting started. Taking the celebration to the next level, producer Raj Nidimoru, who also happens to be Samantha's husband, officially confirmed that a sequel is already in the pipeline.

Raj Nidimoru confirms Maa Inti Bangaaram sequel

Maa Inti Bangaaram sequel officially announced as Raj Nidimoru makes big reveal at Vizag success meet.

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Raj Nidimoru dropped a massive surprise for fans by announcing the sequel. He playfully asked the cheering crowd if they wanted to see the story move forward. Seizing the moment, he officially confirmed the project's next chapter in Telugu, stating: “I already have an idea in my mind. The same team will work on it. For the first time, I am inspired to make another part. It will have double the fun and double the excitement. I will come back and tell you more about it later.”

The production team quickly backed up the exciting news online, sharing a clip from the celebration with the caption, “#MaaIntiBangaaram SEQUEL ANNOUNCED at the Success Meet in Vizag.”

A story that connected with audiences

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram has been praised for its emotional storytelling and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance. Set in the 1980s, the film follows Swarna, a woman who marries a doctor against his family's wishes. As she slowly earns the love and trust of her new family, long-buried secrets from her past begin to resurface, threatening the life she has built. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram has been praised for its emotional storytelling and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance. Set in the 1980s, the film follows Swarna, a woman who marries a doctor against his family's wishes. As she slowly earns the love and trust of her new family, long-buried secrets from her past begin to resurface, threatening the life she has built. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} So far, Maa Inti Bangaaram has earned ₹62.64 crore worldwide, including ₹44.34 crore gross from India and ₹18.30 crore from overseas markets. The film's domestic net collection currently stands at ₹38.35 crore across 22,230 shows. Samantha's pregnancy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So far, Maa Inti Bangaaram has earned ₹62.64 crore worldwide, including ₹44.34 crore gross from India and ₹18.30 crore from overseas markets. The film's domestic net collection currently stands at ₹38.35 crore across 22,230 shows. Samantha's pregnancy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The film also made headlines for a personal reason connected to Samantha. Director Nandini Reddy recently revealed that Samantha filmed one of the songs during the early months of her pregnancy while dealing with morning sickness, without revealing the news to anyone on set. "Everyone thought she was unwell, but she later told me she was pregnant," Nandini shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film also made headlines for a personal reason connected to Samantha. Director Nandini Reddy recently revealed that Samantha filmed one of the songs during the early months of her pregnancy while dealing with morning sickness, without revealing the news to anyone on set. "Everyone thought she was unwell, but she later told me she was pregnant," Nandini shared. {{/usCountry}}

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Samantha later confirmed her pregnancy herself during a promotional event. She also announced that she would be taking a maternity break after the release of the film, putting an end to weeks of speculation after she was spotted with a visible baby bump.

Produced under the Tra La La Pictures banner by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himanshu, Maa Inti Bangaaram has emerged as one of the biggest women-led hits in recent years. Apart from Samantha, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Sreemukhi and Diganth Manchale in important roles.

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