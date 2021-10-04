Samantha's first post after Naga Chaitanya separation announcement is about changing herself and taking flight

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently announced that she and her husband of four years, Naga Chaitanya, are separating, has shared a new post on Instagram Stories, featuring the song Change My Clothes by Dream & Alec Benjamin.

Samantha's video appeared to have been taken from inside an aeroplane, looking outside at the nighttime lights of a city. The lyrics to the song, which appeared on the post, read, “If I wanna change the world, I should change myself. I should make my bed. I should dust the shelf, shouldn't lie in the bed 'til the afternoon, dreamin' 'bout the things that I wanna do, mmm, mmm.” Screenshots of Samantha's post.

The actor on Saturday confirmed what had been speculated for weeks. She wrote in an Instagram post that she and Chaitanya had decided to separate. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” she wrote in her post.

Subsequently, she changed the name on her social media accounts to simply ‘Samantha’. It was her decision to remove ‘Akkineni’ from her social media accounts that first started the speculations.

Later, Chaitanya's father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni also shared a message about them. "With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength,” he wrote.

Samantha and Chaitanya got married in 2017. In a recent Instagram AMA session, Samantha assured fans that she wasn't relocating to Mumbai, and that she would continue to be based out of Hyderabad.

