Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection: Mahesh Babu film inches closer to 200 crore club

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to enter the Rs. 200 crore club at the box office. In the first11 days since its release, the film has grossed Rs. 196.1 crore worldwide, despite earning mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The Telugu film has been directed by Parasuram, and marked the maiden collaboration between Mahesh and Parasuram. Actor Keerthy Suresh was paired with Mahesh for the first time. Read more: Sarkaru Vaari Paata director defends controversial Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh scene, netizens aren't convinced

On Monday, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata shared on Twitter that the film is inching closer to the Rs. 200 crore mark at the box office. The film has done well in the overseas market, especially in the US, where the film crossed the $2million-mark on in its opening weekend itself.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which has been co-produced by Mahesh Babu, was panned by a section of the audience for its controversial love track between Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh. Director Parasuram was slammed for defending the scene in which Mahesh Babu makes Keerthy lie next to him and puts his leg on her. Parasuram has compared the scene with a child sleeping next to its mother.

In a post-release interview, Parasuram spoke about the love track between Mahesh and Keerthy in the movie. He said he didn’t find anything vulgar in the scenes between them.

Asked about the scene where Mahesh puts his leg on Keerthy, while forcing her to sleep next to him, Parasuram said: “What exactly is the issue with that scene? In my opinion, it's similar to a child wanting to sleep with his mother. Also, if that scene is so problematic, wouldn't Mahesh have asked me to remove it?".

Parasuram was slammed by some on social media for defending the scene. Meanwhile, Mahesh will soon commence work on his next, yet-untitled, Telugu project with filmmaker Trivikram. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the lead opposite him.

