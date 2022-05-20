Sarkaru Vaari Paata director defends controversial Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh scene, netizens aren't convinced

Director Parasuram has landed into a controversy after defending a controversial scene from his latest release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The filmmaker has been slammed by a section of moviegoers for defending the scene in which Mahesh Babu makes Keerthy Suresh lie next to him and puts his leg on her. Parasuram has compared the scene with a child sleeping next to his mother. Also read: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar celebrate Sarkaru Vaari Paata's success: 'Very happy, overwhelmed by response'. See pics

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, has grossed over ₹170 crore worldwide and is still running in select theatres.

In a post-release media interview, Parasuram spoke about the controversial love track between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the movie. He said he didn’t find anything vulgar in the scenes between them.

Asked about the controversial scene where Mahesh puts his leg on Keerthy while forcing to sleep next to him, Parasuram said: “What exactly is the issue with that scene? In my opinion, it's similar to a child wanting to sleep with his mother. Also, if that scene is so problematic, wouldn't Mahesh have asked me to remove it?".

Parasuram was slammed by a section of social media users for defending the scene. One user wrote: “Mother and wife are never equal, in any aspect. What an incestuous way to defend it. Agree on the mistake and move on, man (sic).” Another viewer asked: “Can men stop comparing partners to moms (sic).” A user wrote in Telugu that the explanation is worse than the scene.

The film marked the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram. In the movie, Mahesh plays a loan agent. It’s the first time Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh have teamed up for a project. Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which has been co-produced by Mahesh Babu, was the second Telugu film after Saaho to have a Twitter emoji before its release.

