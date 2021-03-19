Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Seetimaarr director Sampath Nandi lauds Tamannaah’s Telangana accent in film
telugu cinema

Seetimaarr director Sampath Nandi lauds Tamannaah’s Telangana accent in film

Seetimaarr director Sampath Nandi said Tamannaah Bhatia has breathed life into every cell of her character of Jwala Reddy.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Tamannaah Bhatia in the dubbing studio.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has dubbed in her own voice in Telangana accent for upcoming Telugu film Seetimaarr. Director Sampath Nandi has lauded Tamannaah’s effort to get the accent right in the dubbing and nailing process.

In his latest Instagram post, Sampath shared a picture from the dubbing suite and lauded Tamannaah for her effort. “Dubbing in Telugu, moreover, Telangana accent. @tamannaahspeaks nails it and how! Breathing life into every cell of #JwalaReddy.. Kudos to her efforts,” he wrote.

Eesha Rebba: Shaakuntalam did not happen because of many factors

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara has a fan moment with Tamannaah Bhatia, see pic

Actor Nagarjuna gets Covid vaccine, urges everyone eligible to get vaccinated

Mahesh Babu’s daughter calls Alia her favourite actress, wishes her on birthday

Tamannaah thanked Sampath for giving her this character. Resharing his post on her Instagram page, she wrote: “Thank you for having faith in me time and again and for giving me the character of Jwala Reddy. It has been an extremely fun experience trying the Telangana accent for #Seetimaarr (sic).”

Seetimaarr, which stars Gopichand in the lead, is an action-drama set against the backdrop of kabaddi sport. Tamannaah will be seen in the role of head coach of Telangana kabaddi team. The film is gearing up for release on April 2.

In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Tamannaah said that she never imagined she’d get to play kabaddi in her life. She also said that she had worked extremely hard to get under the skin of the character.

Also read: Step Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's home with a cozy kitchen and eclectic furniture: 'It feels like it has been lived in'

“It is imperative that I look extremely fit and lean and strong for such a character. So I trained hard and intensely for the role. It was physically and mentally challenging. The only issue was that I’ve never played the sport before. But I did everything I could to look the part,” she said.

seetimaarr tamannaah bhatia sampath nandi telangana

