Shaakuntalam box office day 1 collection: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film earns 3 crore nett in India

Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has reportedly earned ₹3 crore nett in India on the first day of its release across all languages. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the film also stars Dev Mohan. The film hit the theatres on April 14 in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. (Also Read | Shaakuntalam movie review: Nothing works in this Samantha Ruth Prabhu epic, not even the visual effects)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from Shaakuntalam.

Shaakuntalam, a Telugu film, is based on a popular Indian classic play Abhigyan Shakuntalam by Kalidasa. Billed as a whimsical tale, Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala (Samantha) and King Dushyant, played by Dev. King Dushyant meets Shakuntala when he is out on a hunting trip in the jungle. They fall in love and get married as per the Gandharva system.

As reported by Sacnilk, Shaakuntalam earned ' ₹3 crore India net on its first day for all languages'. The film earned ₹2.43 crore in Telugu, ₹0.4 crore in Hindi, ₹0.15 crore in Tamil, and ₹0.02 crore in Malayalam.

On Saturday, Radhakrishnaentertainments took to Twitter and shared an update on the film. It tweeted, "#Shakuntalam after excellent critic ratings and strong WOM…Day1> Premiers Day1 gross ..$175k+ and counting. Thanks USA Audience for your Enormous Support. Overseas Release By @Radhakrishnaen9."

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Right from the writing to the making and even the visual effects, there’s nothing impressive in Shaakuntalam. It mostly looks like a project that was haphazardly put together without much focus on creating a world that can draw audiences in and keep them hooked till the last frame. A large portion of the film relies on visual effects and the film is big time let down by the tacky output which is mostly amateurish."

Recently while talking about Shaakuntalam, Samantha told news agency ANI, "It's a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired from one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects. I am excited as well as a bit nervous. The budget of the film is quite high. But I feel, audience will love the movie.

