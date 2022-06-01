Shamna Kasim announces her engagement, shares photos with fiancé: 'Now it’s official'

Shamna Kasim, who stars in south Indian films, is getting married. The actor, who is also known as Poorna, on Wednesday introduced her fiancé on Instagram, when she shared photos from their engagement. Shamna posted photos of her posing with Shanid Asif Ali, a Dubai-based businessman. Calling it the ‘next part’ of her like, the actor captioned her engagement photos, “With the blessings of family stepping to my next part of life, and now it’s official.” Read more: Reba Monica John marries longtime boyfriend Joemon

Friends and fans of Shamna took to the comments section of her post to congratulate the actor on her engagement. Actor Priyamani wrote, “Congratulations to you and Shanid ikka! God bless.” While, actor Paris Laxmi wrote, “Congratulations darling,” actor Shilpa Bala commented, “Congratulations dear! Wishing you… happiness always.”

The couple posed together in their engagement announcement pictures.

Shamna is known by her screen name Poorna. She has mostly worked in Malayalam and Telugu films. In 2004, she made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Manju Poloru Penkutty. She has worked in over 50 films in her career, so far. She was recently seen in Tamil thriller, Visithiran, a remake of Malayalam film Joseph. Some of her other films are Akhanda, Thalaivi, Savarakathi and Avunu. Shamna’s upcoming films include Pisasu 2, Ammayi and Back Door.

Shamna's fiancé is the founder and CEO of JBS Group of companies, as per reports. The couple is said to have met through mutual friends. Their wedding date will reportedly be announced later.

In May, Shamna said that dance was her oxygen, and meant everything to her. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video clip featuring a compilation of some of her dance performances on the occasion of the International Dance Day. Along with the video, she wrote, “Dance has been my oxygen to me. It means everything to me!!!! My first love has always been dance. It was the first step in my life to really take something seriously.”

