Shriya Saran's husband Andrei Koscheev asked her to dress casual for beach but she chose this outfit

Actor Shriya Saran took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of herself in a glamorous swimsuit. She even shared the story behind it in the caption.

In the photo, Shriya is seen wearing a pink swimsuit with golden mesh top over it. She joked that her husband Andrei Koscheev had asked her to wear something simple for the beach but this outfit was what she came up with. She captioned the photo, “@andreikoscheev babe let's go to the beach , wear some thing easy. Breezy and casual ...Me .... of course simple and casual."

Her fans gave her compliments in the comments section. "Ageless Beauty," wrote a fan. "Woww look so hottt," wrote another fan.

Shriya and her husband are in the middle of shifting homes and moving to India permanently. She tied the knot with the Russian tennis player and entrepreneur and the couple moved to Barcelona, with Shriya making trips to India whenever required for work.

Shriya rose to fame with her Telugu debut Ishtam. She made her presence felt in Bollywood, Tamil, and also the American film space. She went on to do commercially successful films such as Santhosham, Tagore, Sivaji, Awarapan among others. She was last seen in a special song in Bollywood film Sab Kushal Mangal.

She will soon be seen in a cameo appearance in SS Rajamouli's RRR, and Telugu movie Gamanam, which is ready for release. She also has two delayed projects in her kitty--Tamil film Naragasooran and Hindi film Tadka.