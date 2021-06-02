Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima remember Raj Kapoor on 33rd death anniversary: 'Miss you'
Raj Kapoor died on June 2, 1988.
Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima remember Raj Kapoor on 33rd death anniversary: 'Miss you'

On Raj Kapoor's 33rd death anniversary, his family members including Neetu Kapoor and his many fans recalled the legendary filmmaker.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 06:13 PM IST

Fans and family members of legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor took time out to pay homage to him on his 33rd death anniversary on June 2, 2021.

The late filmmaker's daughter-in-law and actor Neetu Kapoor posted an emotional video of him talking about his passion for acting. "Miss you," she captioned the Instagram video clip.

Not only Neetu, but her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also uploaded a special Instagram story in memory of her grandfather. She posted a picture of the late star posing along with his granddaughters -- Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima.


Raj Kapoor, often called the 'showman' of Hindi film industry, was also remembered by his fans.

Raj Kapoor with his three granddaughters.
"The Showman ! The Legend ... Raj Kapoor ji ! No one can make a movie like him. A true maestro of both classes and masses," a user tweeted.

"Today is the death anniversary of Raj kapoor sir. He is widely considered as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment. Miss him," another user wrote on Twitter.

Raj Kapoor's first on-screen appearance was at the age of nine. He featured in the 1935 film Inquilab. His major break in the industry in a lead role was in the film Neel Kamal (1947) opposite Madhubala. In 1948, he established his own studio -- RK Films.

He married Krishna Kapoor in 1946. They had five children -- Randhir, Ritu, Rishi, Rima and Rajiv Kapoor. Rishi, Ritu and Rajiv are no more.


