Shyam Singha Roy teaser: Nani plays a fictional Bengali revolutionary in this period drama? Watch

The teaser of Nani’s highly anticipated upcoming Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy was unveiled on Thursday. Going by the visuals, it looks like the predominant story of the film takes place in Kolkata and Nani plays a Bengali revolutionary.

The teaser opens with the voiceover of Krithi Shetty, and she talks about a man who not only could write prose but rewrite one’s destiny. That man’s name is Shyam Singha Roy. Going by silhouette shots, it looks like the voiceover is referring to Nani’s character.

It is also evident from the teaser that Nani plays dual roles. We get a glimpse of both the characters essayed by Nani. While one of the characters will be seen in the period portion in Kolkata, the other will be seen in the present.

The teaser also gives us a glimpse of the roles played by Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty. Sai Pallavi plays a Bengali character in the period segment while Krithi has been paired with Nani in the modern-day segment.

The film, which has music by Mickey J Meyer, has been produced by Niharika Entertainment. The movie will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Last seen in the Telugu film Tick Jagadish, Nani also has a project with director Vivek Athreya in the pipeline. Vivek rose to fame with Telugu films Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura. This yet-untitled project is also expected to go on the floors next year.

As a producer, Nani has two projects in the offing. He has confirmed he will be bankrolling the sequels to successful Telugu films Awe and HIT. As a producer, Nani made a smashing debut with Awe, which was exceptionally well received by audiences and did very well at the box office. The film featured Kajal Aggarwal in the title role as a character suffering from multiple split personality disorder.

On turning producer with Awe, Nani had said in an interview to HT, “The success of Awe has been overwhelming, simply because its reception was beyond our expectations.”

“It was not meant to be a film for everybody. We had made it for a section of the audience and they loved it. But what really surprised us was that the film was celebrated by one and all. We received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike,” Nani said, adding he couldn’t have been happier as a producer. “When you win backing such an experimental film, there can be nothing more rewarding.”