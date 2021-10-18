Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy to release worldwide on Dec 24, new poster unveiled

Actor Nani’s upcoming Telugu period drama Shyam Singha Roy will release worldwide in cinemas on December 24, it was announced on Monday. The makers also confirmed that the film will also be dubbed and released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film has been directed by Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan and stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead.

Nani took to Twitter to announce the release date along with a new poster. He wrote: “This Christmas Shyam will arrive where he belongs :) To the big screen and to your hearts. TELUGU, TAMIL, MALAYALAM, KANNADA (sic).”

The film, which has music by Mickey J Meyer, has been produced by Niharika Entertainment.

Last seen in Telugu film Tick Jagadish; Nani also has a project with director Vivek Athreya in the pipeline. Vivek rose to fame with Telugu films Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura. This yet-untitled project is also expected to go on the floors next year.

Nani has two projects in the offing as a producer. He has confirmed he will be bankrolling the sequels to successful Telugu films Awe and HIT.

As a producer, Nani made a smashing debut with Awe, which was exceptionally well received by audiences and did very well at the box-office. The film featured Kajal Aggarwal in the title role as a character suffering from multiple split personality disorder.

On turning producer with Awe, Nani had said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “The success of Awe has been overwhelming, simply because its reception was beyond our expectations.”

“It was not meant to be a film for everybody. We had made it for a section of the audience and they loved it. But what really surprised us was that the film was celebrated by one and all. We received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike,” Nani said, adding he couldn’t have been happier as a producer. “When you win backing such an experimental film, there can be nothing more rewarding.”

