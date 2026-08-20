Siddharth Anand earns the ire of Telugu film fans after he takes a dig at how multiple big releases have flopped

Director Siddharth Anand's latest comment on a X (formerly Twitter) post has caught the attention of Telugu film fans, and they are not impressed. In the now-deleted post, Siddharth reacted to the list of recent Telugu film releases with big stars that have performed far below expectations at the box office.

What did Siddharth comment?

Siddharth Anand previously directed Bang Bang! Anjaana Anjaani and Salaam Namaste.

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The X user listed the number of films, including NTR Jr's Devara, Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG, Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom, Ram Charan's Peddi, Prabhas' The Raja Saab, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaj. After each title, the user wrote: ‘flop’. Siddharth simply wrote ‘Oops,’ in the reply section of the post.

Siddharth Anand's dig at Telugu films tanking at the box office.

Telugu film fans lash out at him

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{{^usCountry}} Many Telugu film fans were disappointed by the director's dismissive comment about the industry and its films. One user commented, “Says the director who blamed audience for the flop of Fighter. @justSidAnand. Kalki 1000cr, Devara Hit, OG had one of the biggest opening in india. Your next movie is KING, if you have guts release it against Prabhas again.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many Telugu film fans were disappointed by the director's dismissive comment about the industry and its films. One user commented, “Says the director who blamed audience for the flop of Fighter. @justSidAnand. Kalki 1000cr, Devara Hit, OG had one of the biggest opening in india. Your next movie is KING, if you have guts release it against Prabhas again.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another user wrote, “You can't even make a film without copying Hollywood why you are involving this kind of tweets bro. Make a film with your own standards without copying Hollywood then come to this kind of debates.” A comment read, “Devara was hit, Peddi was average. Hanuman blockbuster. Kalki 2898 AD blockbuster. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram superhit etc. Learn to make proper films first and have some grounding instead of saying absolute bakwas like 90% of people have not flown hence Fighter was not a hit.”

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Siddharth's next release is Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King. In November last year, the makers released the first glimpse of the film, showing SRK fighting goons with a gun, holding a King of Hearts card in his mouth and drenched in blood. The first look sent fans into a frenzy.

About King

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Apart from SRK, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The film marks Suhana Khan’s grand theatrical debut. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 December 2026.

During a fan meet, Shah Rukh spoke about his character in King and said, “The character of King is very interesting. Siddharth and Sujoy Ghosh have written it with a lot of love. And it has a lot of evil in it. He’s a killer. He kills people. But for storytelling, it’s very important that heroes like me play different roles: some inspiring, some comic, some romantic. So that’s what I’m trying to do now. I do one big film every one or two years because I also know that making films has become very difficult now. So films should be made carefully, so that I don’t let people down.”