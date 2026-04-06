Pepper-haired Shah Rukh Khan accompanied by Suhana Khan to KKR IPL match; fans spot them sharing makhna in rain break
Even as rain stopped the play between KKR and PBKS at Kolkata's Eden Garden, fans were taken by Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together.
Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner Shah Rukh Khan has turned up at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens to support his team. He is accompanied by his daughter, Suhana Khan, to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The actor sported peppered hair, his look for the upcoming film, King.
Suhana Khan accompanies Shah Rukh Khan to IPL
Numerous pictures and videos of Shah Rukh and Suhana have surfaced on social media on Monday evening. Even as rain interrupted the play between KKR and PBKS, many seemed taken by the actors in the stands. KKR won the toss and chose to bat against PBKS, but they seemed to struggle before the match was interrupted.
Both Suhana and Shah Rukh wore white, purple and gold jerseys to support their team. Shah Rukh wore his jersey with jeans and completed his look with a dark beanie and sunglasses. His pepper look could be seen peeking out from underneath the purple hat he wore for the match. Suhana left her hair loose and paired her jersey with jeans, too. The actor waved for fans who cheered as they spotted him at the airport and began chanting, “We love Shah Rukh.”
After they reached the stadium, numerous fans shared pictures and videos of the actors from the match, including when they were shown on the stadium display. Some pictures show him chatting it up with KKR CEO Venky Mysore, while others show him and Suhana waiting for the match to resume.
Fans even spotted them sharing makhna with one of them posting a video on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Pookie @iamsrk spotted eating makhana in Eden Gardens!!”
Upcoming work
Shah Rukh last starred in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, and reprised his Pathaan role in a cameo in Tiger 3. The actor took a break after that, despite Pathaan and Jawan performing well at the box office, because he had done three films in a year.
He is now shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King. The film also reportedly features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and others in key roles, along with Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. However, an official announcement of the cast is yet to be made. King’s first look was released in November last year. Shah Rukh appeared in a dark, menacing avatar, with silver hair and a bloodied face.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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