Saurabh Shukla reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s King cast has 70% of the film industry: ‘Every name that is big enough…'

Actor and filmmaker Saurabh Shukla has offered insights into the scale of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, describing it as one of the most ambitious ensemble projects in recent Hindi cinema. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action drama has generated significant excitement for bringing together a mix of industry veterans and rising stars, promising a high-energy cinematic experience when it releases later this year. Saurabh Shukla shared an interesting update regarding being a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana's King.

Saurabh Shukla on King's cast In an interview with Hindi Rush, Saurabh explained that the film’s ensemble is unusually large, including actors from across the industry. “Not just me, King has 70 per cent of the film industry. Every name that is big enough, they are all there,” he said, highlighting the scale of casting.

The film reportedly features superstar's daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal, among others, making it one of the most star-packed films currently in production.

Saurabh described his experience on set as enjoyable, praising Shah Rukh Khan’s personality and charisma while noting that his own role in the film would be memorable for audiences.

About King King is shaping up to be a high‑octane action thriller led by Shah Rukh Khan in a powerful, rugged avatar, set for a Christmas Eve release on December 24, 2026. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, marking her big‑screen theatrical debut after The Archies.

Reports suggest the story follows Shah Rukh as a formidable don‑like figure, navigating a dangerous world that blends intense action with emotional stakes, and mentoring Suhana through perilous challenges. With multiple timelines and a sprawling ensemble cast, King promises a blend of style, action and drama.

Saurabh Shukla's latest work Saurabh was last seen reprising his popular role as Justice Sunderlal Tripathi in Jolly LLB 3, which released in theatres on 19 September 2025. The courtroom comedy‑drama, directed by Subhash Kapoor, stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as two contrasting lawyers whose rivalry and eventual collaboration form the heart of the story, blending satire, humour and social commentary.

The film’s ensemble also includes Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao and veteran actor Annu Kapoor in significant roles. Jolly LLB 3 received positive reviews from critics and audiences and enjoyed a strong box-office run, earning around ₹170.8 crore worldwide, making it one of the most successful films in the franchise’s history.