‘Bollywood royalty’: Fans gush over Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding to Saaniya Chandhok
Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding with his wife Gauri Khan and their daughter Suhana Khan.
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan attended cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding to Saaniya Chandhok on Thursday in Mumbai. Accompanying him were his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, and their daughter, actor Suhana Khan. Fans couldn’t get enough of the pictures and videos of the family from the wedding.
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana turn heads
Shah Rukh arrived at the wedding dressed in an ivory bandhgala while Gauri and Suhana twinned in yellow. Gauri opted for a sequinned yellow saree while Suhana looked stunning in an ivory and yellow lehenga. The family even posed for pictures at the venue before heading inside. Aryan Khan, who was in the news today for a rumoured project with HBO after his debut with Netflix’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood, did not accompany them.
Fans were taken with how good the family looked together, with one of them writing on X (formerly Twitter), “The King With His Royal Family. Shah Rukh Khan Attending Arjun Tendulkar’s Wedding Function With His Loved Ones — Grace, Legacy, And Pure Royalty In One Frame.” Another posted a picture of Shah Rukh greeting photographers with a salaam, writing, “The royal Salaam from the King. Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic gesture at Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding ceremony — one moment, endless charisma, pure King energy.”
One X user re-shared a video posted by a paparazzo, writing, “Shah Rukh Khan looking absolutely stunning with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan at Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding. One frame…and it feels like Bollywood royalty just walked in.” Another fan gushed, “When the King arrives, the spotlight follows.” One fan even commented, “Only Shah Rukh Khan from the 90s still holds that Peak Male Beauty aura in Bollywood today.”
Other celebrity guests at Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding
Arjun and Saaniya tied the knot in Mumbai on Thursday morning. Cricket legends and celebrities from the film industry attended the wedding. MS Dhoni, Anil Kumble, Suresh Raina and others were spotted arriving with their wives. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and several other celebrities were also spotted attending the wedding festivities.
Upcoming work
Last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, Shah Rukh will soon star in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film produced by Siddharth and Gauri will see Shah Rukh share the screen with his daughter Suhana. Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, and several others also star in the film slated for release this December.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.